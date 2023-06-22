Aylesbury educators celebrated during first ever Buckinghamshire Schools Awards
Two Aylesbury schools were winners at the Buckinghamshire Schools Awards yesterday evening (21 June).
Bedgrove Infant School claimed the Raising Attainment Award and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School won the Pupil Voice Award.
Bucks Council has launched a new awards scheme celebrating people working in education institutions throughout the county.
Teachers and school representatives were gifted their awards at a special ceremony held at Pinewood Studios.
Nominations were open to all staff in schools in Buckinghamshire, to vote across 11 categories. Residents were encouraged to vote for the 12th award, crowning the Community Engagement School of the Year.
Once nominations closed, two panels of judges assessed all entries and made their final decisions. Coinciding with National Thank A Teacher Day, the winners announced at the event last night were:
New Teacher of the Year – Charlotte Kightley, Iver Heath Junior School
Teacher of the Year – Claire Blackburn, Alfriston School
Teaching Assistant of the Year – Colin Churchill, Hughenden Primary School
Senior Leadership Team of the Year (Primary) – Waterside Primary Academy
Senior Leadership Team of the Year (Secondary) – Princes Risborough School
Health and Wellbeing Award – The Staff Team, Jordans School
Inclusion Award – The Enrichment Team, Waddesdon Church of England School
The Buckinghamshire Challenge – Raising Attainment Award – Bedgrove Infant School
Inspiring Futures Award – The Preparation for Adulthood Team, Alfriston School
Unsung Heroes Award – Rebecca Belardo, Bierton Church of England Combined School
Pupil Voice Award – The Student Congress – Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
Community Engagement School of the Year – Maids Moreton Church of England School.
Speaking after the event, Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “We were delighted with the number of nominations we received across all categories, a true reflection of the outstanding efforts and work going on in all our schools.
“It is important for all of us to appreciate the dedication and commitment of our school communities and these awards have given us the chance to shine a light on the people who work so hard every day, educating our children, helping them to grow and learn, inspiring them and equipping them with the skills to succeed once they leave school.”