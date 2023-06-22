News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury educators celebrated during first ever Buckinghamshire Schools Awards

The full list of winning schools and teachers
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:26 BST

Two Aylesbury schools were winners at the Buckinghamshire Schools Awards yesterday evening (21 June).

Bedgrove Infant School claimed the Raising Attainment Award and Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School won the Pupil Voice Award.

Bucks Council has launched a new awards scheme celebrating people working in education institutions throughout the county.

The winners from the first ever Buckinghamshire Schools Awards
The winners from the first ever Buckinghamshire Schools Awards
Teachers and school representatives were gifted their awards at a special ceremony held at Pinewood Studios.

Nominations were open to all staff in schools in Buckinghamshire, to vote across 11 categories. Residents were encouraged to vote for the 12th award, crowning the Community Engagement School of the Year.

Primary pupils get money management lessons from Aylesbury Metro Bank

Once nominations closed, two panels of judges assessed all entries and made their final decisions. Coinciding with National Thank A Teacher Day, the winners announced at the event last night were:

New Teacher of the Year – Charlotte Kightley, Iver Heath Junior School

Teacher of the Year – Claire Blackburn, Alfriston School

Teaching Assistant of the Year – Colin Churchill, Hughenden Primary School

Senior Leadership Team of the Year (Primary) – Waterside Primary Academy

Senior Leadership Team of the Year (Secondary) – Princes Risborough School

Health and Wellbeing Award – The Staff Team, Jordans School

Inclusion Award – The Enrichment Team, Waddesdon Church of England School

The Buckinghamshire Challenge – Raising Attainment Award – Bedgrove Infant School

Inspiring Futures Award – The Preparation for Adulthood Team, Alfriston School

Unsung Heroes Award – Rebecca Belardo, Bierton Church of England Combined School

Pupil Voice Award – The Student Congress – Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

Community Engagement School of the Year – Maids Moreton Church of England School.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “We were delighted with the number of nominations we received across all categories, a true reflection of the outstanding efforts and work going on in all our schools.

“It is important for all of us to appreciate the dedication and commitment of our school communities and these awards have given us the chance to shine a light on the people who work so hard every day, educating our children, helping them to grow and learn, inspiring them and equipping them with the skills to succeed once they leave school.”

