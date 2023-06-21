Children at Wingrave Church of England School have had money management workshops from staff at Aylesbury Metro Bank.

Staff visited the primary school to deliver complimentary Money Zone workshops, aimed at raising financial awareness in pupils from a young age.

Money Zone is a series of financial education lessons that Metro Bank offers to children - either virtually or in store. The bank has delivered its Money Zone programme to over 250,000 children nationwide.

The first three sessions are about budgeting, saving and banking, while the last session, which takes place in store, gives the students a behind-the-scenes look at the bank, including a visit to the vault and the chance to try the Magic Money Machine.

Customer service representatives Aruni Wijesuriya and Andy Lane from Aylesbury Metro Bank delivered the Money Zone sessions to 30 Wingrave pupils, ending with an hour-long tour of the bank to discuss what they had learned during their lessons.

Aruni said: “We are really pleased that we were able to deliver this Money Zone workshop, as the pupils really enjoy it and their enthusiasm is infectious.

“Learning how to manage your money, budget and save are fundamental life skills that everyone needs to learn.’’

Andy Lane said: “The discussion around wants and needs is very interesting in this modern age, and once the kids realised that when they turn 11 they can get a debit card for a cash account, they get even more animated.

“What the children would like to save up for can be very interesting, with some children wanting to save up for things such as pets, or even bottles of Prime, to those who would like to start saving now for things later in their lives such as their first car or a house, to those who would like to save to help their parents and families.

"I have found delivering Money Zone to be one of the most rewarding things I have undertaken whilst at Metro Bank as it’s awe inspiring seeing how much the children want to learn about how they can manage their finances now and in the future.”

