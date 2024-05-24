Taylor Wimpey South Midlands raises £4,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands have raised £4,000 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 18th May.

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 10th year, raises money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure, as well as other charities chosen by the regional teams.

This year over 355 Taylor Wimpey employees from the UK and Spain, across 56 teams, headed to the Jurassic Coast in Dorset to tackle one of three challenges - the T Rex (20 miles), the Tricky (15 miles) and the Spike (10 miles) - raising an overall total of over £157,800.

Over £113,000 will be donated to the YAT and over £44,000 will go towards supporting other charities across the UK. The two teams from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands raised £4,000 of which £2,000 will be donated to Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity that works to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research, and supporting affected families.

Taylor Wimpey's South Midlands team takes on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “It was fantastic to be a part of this event and we’re delighted to have raised so much money for the YAT and Cardiac Risk in the Young. We had 2 teams take on the challenge, with one group channelling Indiana Jones for the occasion! Over the past ten years Taylor Wimpey has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and it’s very rewarding knowing that our efforts this year will continue to support charities that do such important work in our communities.”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support over the past 10 years. This year is no exception and, once again, the money raised will make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable young people in the UK. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this year’s challenge, it’s a fantastic achievement and every penny raised is hugely appreciated.”

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about the work of Cardiac Risk in the Young, visit: https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/