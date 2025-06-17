The best pubs in Aylesbury according to our readers

With the blisteringly hot weather likely to encourage one or two of our followers to head for a beer garden, we thought it was the perfect time to once again rank the town’s watering holes.

Here are the pubs that received the most votes from our Facebook poll. Our list includes a mix of town centre bars and pub restaurants on the outskirts of town.

Previously we ranked pubs based on online reviews and asked for your opinions on which bars have the best Sunday roasts in the wider Aylesbury Vale area.

Here is the top 10 pubs according to our readers, starting with the pubs that received the most votes:

(Other pubs that received votes are as follows: The Broad Leys, The Egg and Monkey, The New Zealand, The Dog House in Broughton, Buckinghamshire Yeoman, The Rothschild Arms in Aston Clinton, The Chandos Arms, The Victoria Club, The Grapes, The Woolpack in Stoke Mandeville, The John Kennedy, The Bricklayers Arms, The Oak in Aston Clinton, The Dinton Hermit, The Dairy Maid, and The Feathers.)

1 . The Watermead Inn The Watermead Inn is known both for its food and atmosphere, the bar/restaurant is by Lakeside. It received the highest number of votes for the best Sunday roast in Aylesbury in a previous poll, and was comfortably voted in as our readers' favourite pub. Photo: The Watermead Inn

2 . The Rockwood The Rockwood comfortably picked up the second most votes in our readers' poll. Located in Kingsbury, the pub is known for its selection of beers, quality food, and hosting live musical acts. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Hop Pole The Hop Pole on Bicester Road is an award-winning pub, known for its selection of quality beers and live music nights. Here is Ian Matthews (Hop Pole licensee) with certificate a certificate that was provided by the Campaign for Real Ale Group recognising the bar as one of the best in the region. Photo: CAMRA