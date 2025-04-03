Readers pick their favourite places for a roast dinnerReaders pick their favourite places for a roast dinner
Readers pick their favourite places for a roast dinner

The best Sunday roasts in Aylesbury and surrounding areas according to our readers

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:35 BST
We know that for many of our readers the Sunday roast is one of the most important weekend rituals.

So we decided to ask our followers where is best in Aylesbury and beyond to dine out for the traditional hearty meal.

Our list contains a series of recommendations varying from local popular pubs, to restaurants slightly further afield, and fine dining hotels.

Judging by how many responses we received many of you have strong opinions on who does the best Yorkshire puddings. So please let us know what we got wrong in the comments.

Here is our list starting with the venues that received the most votes:

The Watermead Inn is known both for its food and atmosphere, the bar/restaurant is by Lakeside. It received the highest number of votes for the best Sunday roast in Aylesbury.

1. The Watermead Inn

The Watermead Inn is known both for its food and atmosphere, the bar/restaurant is by Lakeside. It received the highest number of votes for the best Sunday roast in Aylesbury. Photo: The Watermead Inn

Photo Sales
The Dog House in Broughton has proved popular, especially for its roast, it is located on Broughton Lane. It narrowly finished second to the Watermead Inn.

2. The Dog House

The Dog House in Broughton has proved popular, especially for its roast, it is located on Broughton Lane. It narrowly finished second to the Watermead Inn. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Chandos Arms, located at 1 Main Street in Weston Turville received the third highest amount of votes.

3. The Chandos Arms

The Chandos Arms, located at 1 Main Street in Weston Turville received the third highest amount of votes. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Known for the quality of its beers and music nights, the pub has also been praised for its roast.

4. The Hop Pole

Known for the quality of its beers and music nights, the pub has also been praised for its roast. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastAylesburyYorkshire
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice