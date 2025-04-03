The best Sunday roasts in Aylesbury and surrounding areas according to our readers

So we decided to ask our followers where is best in Aylesbury and beyond to dine out for the traditional hearty meal.

Our list contains a series of recommendations varying from local popular pubs, to restaurants slightly further afield, and fine dining hotels.

Judging by how many responses we received many of you have strong opinions on who does the best Yorkshire puddings. So please let us know what we got wrong in the comments.

Here is our list starting with the venues that received the most votes:

1 . The Watermead Inn The Watermead Inn is known both for its food and atmosphere, the bar/restaurant is by Lakeside. It received the highest number of votes for the best Sunday roast in Aylesbury. Photo: The Watermead Inn Photo Sales

2 . The Dog House The Dog House in Broughton has proved popular, especially for its roast, it is located on Broughton Lane. It narrowly finished second to the Watermead Inn. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . The Chandos Arms The Chandos Arms, located at 1 Main Street in Weston Turville received the third highest amount of votes. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales