The 15 best pubs with beer gardens in Aylesbury as heatwave hits

According to Met Office projections, Aylesbury could see highs of 28 and 29C in the next couple of days.

To help find the best bars to visit once you clock off from work we have listed the pubs in Aylesbury with the best Google and TripAdvisor ratings.

Here are 15 of the best pubs with beer gardens in Aylesbury according to customer reviews:

1 . The Weavers Located at 1 Park Street, the pub has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews based on 386 reviews and a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor based on 51 posts. One reviewer said on Google: "I like this place as it reminds me of a typical pub, people are friendly and the staff are very welcoming."

2 . The Rockwood Located at 36 Kingsbury Square, The Rockwood has a 4.5 rating Google Reviews based on 354 reviews and rating of 4 on TripAdvisor based on 46 posts. One reviewer said on Google: "A very charming, very old pub with excellent food and service." The Rockwood has a courtyard garden.

3 . The Old Millwrights Arms Located at 83 Walton Road, The Old Millwrights Arms has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews based on 511 reviews and a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor based on 53 reviews. One reviewer said on Google: "[It} Always delivers exceptional hospitality."