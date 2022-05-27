New Co-op store opens near Buckingham

Steeple Claydon has a Co-op shop again, the supermarket chain reveals this store is significantly larger than the outlet it replaced.

The new store is 2,500 sq ft, roughly 1,000 sq ft larger than the previous shop Co-op reports.

Overall, 16 people will work at the shop, it is located on Addison Road and is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Co-op, photo from Matthew Horwood

Bucks community members are also invited to assist with the retailer’s ‘Make A Wish’ campaign.

It will spend £5,000 on a project or projects that will make a difference to local life.

Co-op has listed the following suggestions: football kits; public recycling bins or picnic benches and tables.

‘Make a Wish’ nominations can be made in store or online here.

The new Co-op opens between 6am-11pm daily, and also includes a recycle unit for ‘soft plastics which covers: crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Compostable carrier bags are also available for shoppers who forget their reusable bag.

Click and collect is available from the new store, a free cash machine is situated within the property and parcel collection can be organised.

To use click and collect customers can visit the Co-op website here.

Lyndsey Barber, Co-op’s Steeple Claydon store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve-up a new-look, extended and improved store to serve the community.

"It is also exciting to be involved with a store with so many initiatives designed to not only help Co-op achieve its carbon reduction ambitions, but also help our Members and customers make small changes to their everyday lives which, together, can add up to making a big difference to the environment.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services which will create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.”