Aylesbury hosts first talent workshop showcase supporting budding Bucks students

To help youngsters get ready for the professional world a Talent Showcase Workshop was set up last Wednesday 18 May.

In total, 66 students attended the exhibition which was designed to connect ambitious learners with the tourism and hospitality sectors.

One of the Q and As, photo from Matt Fowler

Students got to meet employers, and tell them what they have to offer, while getting the chance to network and practice their interviewing skills in a relaxed environment.

Businesses could feedback to the students the kind of employment opportunities that are immediately available to them.

Visit Buckinghamshire: Boost partnered with Bucks College Group to organise the event.

Another snap from the showcase, photo by Matt Fowler

Lucy Dowson, tourism development manager at Visit Buckinghamshire, said: “We were delighted to work in partnership with the Buckinghamshire College Group on this innovative event to bring together talented students with some of the countries very best hospitality employers to explore what is possible in the sector and inspiring the next generation.”

Representatives from The Institute of Hospitality Thames Valley Branch, the UK Spa Association, and ambassadors from the industry charity Springboard all attended.

Lucy Milton, head of business development and sales at Buckinghamshire College Group, said: “Buckinghamshire College has been delighted to work in partnership with Buckinghamshire Business First hosting the first talent Showcase Workshop for Hospitality which gave our final year students the opportunity to meet leading employers in hospitality.

"The event helped students learn first-hand about the sector, what training is available, what to expect from a career in the industry and most importantly how to get started.

"Students gained inspiration for their careers whilst networking with leading employers from the area.

"An inspiring event which has given a huge boost to the start of their job searches and career choices.”

The workshop included presentations and a Q&A, which was followed by interviews between employers and students which were split into focused sessions in tourism, hospitality, sport, beauty and hair.

Money for the event was provided via the UK Community Renewal Fund.