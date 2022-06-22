New Aylesbury Wimpy celebrates five-star hygiene rating after re-inspection following 'incredibly disappointing' initial mark

The fast food outlet announced today (22 June), it has received top marks in its re-inspection, months after being given just one-star following a previous inspection.

Wimpy in Aylesbury, which is located in Hale Leys Shopping Centre, was assessed yesterday morning, receiving contrasting feedback from the FSA that afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wimpy in Aylesbury

Hospitality outlets are rated by FSA on a scale of zero to five, with zero being the lowest and five the highest.

A one star hygiene rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

While a five star mark means the food and hygiene standards are ‘very good’.

A Food Standards Agency 5 Star hygiene rating sticker

A spokesman for Wimpy said: “We are thrilled to have been given 5 stars and feel these really reflect the very high standards kept by the team. Hygiene and food safety are our absolute priorities and we are delighted to be able to shout about our new rating.”

Management at the restaurant in Aylesbury town centre has already placed the new rating sticker on display at the still relatively new outlet.

Wimpy in Aylesbury received its ‘extremely disappointing one-star rating just eight days after opening.

The fast food outlet linked the shock rating to initial ‘teething problems’ having just started to serve customers.

“We were incredibly disappointed when, following an inspection by the Environmental Health Officer (EHO) very shortly after our Wimpy Aylesbury restaurant opened, we received a very low rating.

“We fully acknowledge that there were some ‘teething issues’, but these were resolved very quickly.”

The new Wimpy restaurant can seat 140 customers and its opening created 30 new jobs.

Wimpy holds a special place in the hearts of many older Aylesbury residents, as it had a massive presence in Aylesbury in the 70s and 80s.

A gigantic Wimpy building stood where Friars Square Shopping Centre is located now.