Brand new Wimpy in Aylesbury responds to 'incredibly disappointing' ONE STAR hygiene rating

On 27 April, the recently-opened Wimpy Restaurant in Hale Leys shopping centre in Aylesbury town centre was awarded a Food Hygiene rating of one out of five.

Hospitality outlets are rated by FSA on a scale of one to five, with zero being the lowest and five the highest.

A one star hygiene rating means “major improvement is necessary”. The extremely low rating comes as something of a surprise for brand new restaurant.

The team at the new Wimpy restaurant in Aylesbury

And the Wimpy Aylesbury owners are ‘incredibly disappointed’.

A Wimpy spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “We were incredibly disappointed when, following an inspection by the Environmental Health Officer (EHO) very shortly after our Wimpy Aylesbury restaurant opened, we received a very low rating.

“We fully acknowledge that there were some ‘teething issues’, but these were resolved very quickly and we are pleased to say that another visit by the EHO is expected any day now.

"We have every confidence that we will receive a much more favourable rating in line with the high standards that Wimpy expects and which our customers deserve.”

The new restaurant opened in Aylesbury just eight days prior to the inspection.

Wimpy has a long history in Aylesbury with the former burger building standing where Friars Square is today.

Getting a Wimpy burger was an Aylesbury tradition in the 70s, meaning the return of a new outlet offered older residents the chance to enjoy a slice of nostalgia.

It also created 30 new jobs and can seat up to 140 customers.

The wimpy spokesperson continued: “Since opening, we are delighted to say that the town has welcomed us with open arms, the response from customers has been amazing and we look forward to serving many more generations of families in the future.”

Franchisee Altan Ogretici said at the time of opening in April: “We are delighted to bring our smart new-look Wimpy back to Aylesbury for the first time in over 30 years and to have invested in new job opportunities too.

“We’ve already had an incredibly warm welcome and it’s clear that there is still so much love here for the Wimpy brand."