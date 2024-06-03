Marlow Film Studios rejected by Bucks Council despite support from world famous director James Cameron
Members of Bucks Council’s strategic sites committee rejected the plans for Marlow Film Studios on Thursday afternoon (May 30) at the end of a mammoth six-hour meeting.
The Conservative candidate for Beaconsfield Joy Morrissey said she was ‘delighted’ that councillors had backed planning officers’ recommendation to reject plans to build the new film hub on the former Marlow quarry next to the A404 dual carriageway.
The MP hopeful also warned the chief executive of Marlow Film Studios Robert Laycock not to appeal against the council’s decision. Writing on Facebook, she said: “I urge the applicants to now recognise, once and for all, this is the wrong development in the wrong location.
“I want to pay tribute to Save Marlow’s Greenbelt, local councillors, and many residents who have fought so hard for this moment. It has been a privilege to work with you in fighting to protect our Green Belt.”
Morrissey’s election rival Anna Crabtree, who is standing in Beaconsfield for the Liberal Democrats, also had her say on the studios after speaking at the planning meeting.
In a written statement, the candidate said: “I am thrilled that democracy has prevailed at Bucks Council and local people have been heard.
“The UK film industry is an important national asset that we should all support, however, this was an inappropriate development for the country park site and could not be justified economically.”