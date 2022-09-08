Manufacturing business announces move to new 20,000 sq ft venue in Aylesbury

Supply Technologies has worked in Aylesbury since 2015, but now operates out of a new 20,000 sq ft venue.

The new spot is in Millennium Point in Broadfields, the business believes the move will help it serve recently acquired customers and potentially expand further at a future date.

Supply Technologies opened its first ever base in Aylesbury seven years ago.

Adam Morris and Tomasz Pleszka, photo from Mark Fraser

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company supports customers in many sectors which include medical supplies, hi-technology products and general manufacturing.

Branch manager Tomasz Pleszka, will run operations at the new facility.

Tomasz, who is from Wendover, has been promoted to the position after almost a year as office procurement manager.

A company spokesperson said:

Supply Technologies helps its customer base improve the efficiency of manufacturing processes, along with the management of stock control and storage of key components required for production.

This is supported by the capabilities within its facility, including a highly efficient warehousing system to maximise its stockholding capacity together with the latest material handling technology and warehouse management software to provide customers with optimal levels of service.

Tomasz added: “I am very proud to take on the role of Branch Manager as we move into new, larger premises. We are experiencing strong growth and demand for our services as manufacturers look to increase the efficiencies of their operations and this new space provides the capacity and increased stockholding to ensure they get the components they need at the right time.”

Adam Morris, Supply Technologies’ Regional Operations Manager for the south of England, said: “Our Aylesbury branch is strategically important to our business and our ability to support the cluster of manufacturers that operate across the South of England. The growth in our established customer base coupled with recently added new accounts, has driven the need to invest in this new facility.