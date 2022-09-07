Aylesbury takeaway business receives one star food hygiene rating

Mediterranean Kebab House received a one out of five grade which indicates that major improvement is needed.

A food safety officer indicated that the hygienic food handling and cleanliness of the building was good, but was critical of the outlet’s management of food safety.

Systems and checks have now been put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker from PA Images

While evidence has been provided to the inspector to show that staff know about food safety.

A Food Standards Agency spokesperson said: “The food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

The inspection was carried out on 2 August.

Another recent update from the Food Standards Agency shows that Gatehouse Diner and Coffee House received top marks for its latest inspection.

The coffee shop at Warren House was given a five star rating on 30 August.

The Old Swan in Cheddington High Street received a five star rating on 2 September.

Burrito And Taquitos, Hiro Sushi Ma-ki,Goma Sushi which is on the first floor of Lansdales House in High Wycombe was given a one star mark on 29 July.

Crumbs Too located on Princes Risborough High Street received a four star grade on 2 August.

The Deli which is on The Green in Chalfont St Giles was given a three star rating on 2 August.

The bar at Princes Risborough Golf Club received a two star mark on 2 August.