Iceland's Food Warehouse confirmed as latest store coming to Aylesbury soon

Food Warehouse has been confirmed as the retailer replacing Benson for Beds in Aylesbury Shopping Park.

New signage went up in the windows of the empty unit which previously was used as a Benson for Beds store.

It reads: "Coming Soon The Food Warehouse".

Food Warehouse - coming soon to Aylesbury

The bed and mattress retailer has already opened in its new spot in town.

Food Warehouse is another brand owned by Sir Malcolm Walker who founded Iceland and acts as the executive chairman of Iceland Foods Ltd.

Iceland's sister brand, Food Warehouse, largely provides the same goods you'd expect to see at the popular supermarket, but offers customers the opportunity to purchase those goods in bulk.

Latest tallies suggest there are around 150 Food Warehouse stores in the UK, the first site was opened in 2014.

Like Iceland, guests can expect a selection of food bargains and frozen goodies within the warehouse-like shop.

Ryan Parsonage, of Iceland Foods Ltd, said: "The stores have a warehouse type look and feel with wide shopping aisles, polished concrete floors, no ceilings and exposed services.

"The business has 150 Food Warehouse stores trading across the country.

"Food Warehouse stores are located on out-of-town retail parks and in most cases are twice the size of traditional Iceland high street stores and offer a wider range of goods, including a much larger range of frozen, chilled and grocery products along with a selection of premium lines.

"Iceland Food Warehouses also carry a range of bulk-buy and case-saver grocery and non-food lines.

"This product varies throughout the year but is principally made up of convenience goods with a limited range of comparison goods often available on a 'when they're gone, they're gone' basis.

"The whole product offer is very much designed for the destination-led car-borne shopper."

Currently, the nearest Food Warehouse by Iceland stores are located in Luton and Milton Keynes.