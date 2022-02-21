Bensons for Beds moving to former Office Outlet unit at Aylesbury's Vale Retail Park

Bensons for Beds is moving into a new store in Aylesbury' s Vale Retail Park replacing its existing unit at the nearby Aylesbury Shopping Park on Cambridge Street.

Bensons told The Bucks Herald it is the latest opening of one of its new concept stores 'designed to offer customers in the area the widest range possible'.

The bed and mattress retailer is moving into the former Office Outlet building at Unit 5, Vale Retail Park - next to Pets at Home - just around the corner from its existing store.

Unit 5 at Vale Retail Park used to be home to Office World and Office Outlet as well as fruit and veg business Fruity Tooty but will now be Bensons for Beds

The premises was most recently occupied by indoor family-run fruit and veg business Fruity Tooty, who were forced to vacate the building by Bucks Council despite a petition from local residents.

The new Bensons for Beds store opens this Friday (February 25). It has more than 9,000 square feet of retail space and will employ five staff members.

It replaces the store at the town’s Aylesbury Shopping Park which Bensons had shared with Harveys until it became a standalone company in 2020.

To mark the occasion, Bensons will be rolling out its iconic purple carpet to welcome visitors who will be offered an additional 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

One of Bensons’ new concept stores, it has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses on offer from top brands including Slumberland, iGel, Tempur and Sealy, so that customers can choose the right bed for them to help them get a good night’s sleep.

Bensons’ managing director for retail, Alan Williams, said: “Aylesbury is a great location for us and the move into a new store in a new location means we can show the best of what Bensons for Beds has to offer to people in the town and the surrounding region.

“Customers really like our new concept stores where they can see our full ranges and get all the help they need to make the right choice of bed and mattress so they can get the best night’s sleep possible.”

The store will be run by manager Luke Mclean who has been with the company for four years.

The new opening is the latest investment by Bensons under its transformation plan and follows the opening of eight stores in December and two so far this year.

Last year The Bucks Herald reported how Bucks Council had approved a £1.8 million loan to enable a major retailer to take over the other three units at the Vale Retail Park.

The £1.8 million loan was for building works to help deliver a high quality covenant for the major retailer.