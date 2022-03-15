Homebuilder working on Aylesbury projects donates £50,000 to Ukrainian support causes

A homebuilder which currently has staff working on projects in Aylesbury has donated £50,000 to Ukrainian support causes.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is sending £50,000 to the Red Cross via its charitable foundation.

Meaning the money provided will be put towards getting resources to people either in or fleeing Ukraine.

The DEC is working inside Ukraine and at its borders to ease the suffering of those caught in the conflict.

David Wilson North Thames is behind the 106-home development being created in Kingsbrook, Aylesbury.

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Developments and trustee of the Barratt Foundation, said: “We’ve all been affected by the distressing news from Ukraine.

"We welcome the Sun’s appeal and are happy to donate to support the vital work the Red Cross is doing to ease suffering and helping families.”

Barratt Developments increased its charitable giving, by establishing a dedicated Barratt Foundation, with a substantial increase providing £4.5 million last year.

Mike Adamson, Chief Executive of British Red Cross, said: “This donation will help us reach people with food, water, medicine, medical equipment and other essentials. We thank you for your kind support."