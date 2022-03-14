£1,000 donated to Aylesbury-based parental support service

A confidential parental support service in Aylesbury has received a £1,000 donation from a homebuilder in recognition of its community benefits.

Nest Aylesbury Vale was given £1,000 from Barratt David Wilson Homes, in support of its confidential parental help service.

A Barratt David Wilson Homes representative providing the donation to the Aylesbury charity

Every volunteer put forward to help a family in need of advice has parental experience themselves and is handpicked to best match the family's issues.

Help is offered for a range of issues including: postnatal depression, relationship issues and child health problems.

Nest says it's mission is to help 'ordinary parents in extraordinary times'.

The donation is part of the housebuilder’s Community Fund initiative through which £1,000 is donated to a charity each month.

AJ Thompson, chair at Nest Aylesbury Vale, said: “We are very proud of our parent-to-parent support network that we have built up in Aylesbury for the past 20 years and are dedicated to continuing this service to all who need it in our local community.

"We rely solely on donations so on behalf of our beneficiaries, we would like to thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for its generosity and look forward to seeing the donation have a positive influence on the lives of many in Aylesbury.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames is currently building its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury, where a selection of three and four-bedroom homes are available with prices starting from £382,995.

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a family housebuilder, we are really pleased to be supporting Nest who has worked tirelessly over the pandemic to support local parents through these exceptionally challenging times.

"We hope our donation will help make a difference to families in Aylesbury and provide them with the support they need.”

More information on the Kingsbrook project is available on the homebuilder's website.