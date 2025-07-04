Harry Potter television series: Train saved from destruction in Buckinghamshire selected as Hogwarts Express

A beloved train that was close to being scrapped for parts in Buckinghamshire will now play a key role in the upcoming Harry Potter television series.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, located in Quainton, has announced that its Wightwick Hall vehicle is being used as the Hogwarts Express.

A seven-series television show is currently in production and it is hoped the reimaging of JK Rowling’s seven novels will air next year. It is expected to take 10 years to complete and casting of a majority of the fantasy saga’s most famous roles has already been announced.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Railway Centre said on social media: “Steam locomotive Wightwick Hall BR (WR) 4-6-0 5MT 6989 was salvaged from Barry Island scrapyard in January 1978 by a group of our volunteers. It then went through a meticulous restoration process, spanning over 40 years.

“Having once been bound for scrap metal, this beautiful loco will now have the privilege of stepping up to play one of the most well-known steam locomotives in the world, and this collaboration will ensure its future for many years to come.”

The Hogwarts Express is a key part of the Harry Potter franchise. The iconic vehicle is the vessel which transports Harry to the magical world of Hogwarts for the first time.

HBO, an iconic international television production group, is overseeing the project. Earlier this year rising star Paapa Essiedu was announced as the actor playing Severus Snape, Olivier-winning American actor John Lithgow, is taking on the iconic role of Professor Albus Dumbledore.