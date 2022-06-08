Grassroots bakery business launched in Aylesbury providing crafted cakes for Father's Day

Friends Effie Nazaro and Rachel Harvey, are going all in on a new bakery business serving customers in the Aylesbury area.

Just two weeks ago the pair launched It Bakes Two and their homemade cakes can be ordered on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]

Effie told The Bucks Herald: “My friend Rachel, I’ve always really liked her cakes and I wanted to start something there.

"The cakes we were making so incredible and there is such a market for it in Aylesbury.

"After doing some research, we discovered people in the area only really make bigger cakes for occasions.

"We produce smaller things for servings at events like weddings.”

The pair are throwing everything at making this new venture a success Rachel is leaving an admin role, and Effie is dedicating herself to the bakery project full-time.

Currently the business operates as an order only service, with cakes being sent to customers across Bucks and Oxfordshire.

Effie is based in Stone, while Rachel lives in Thame, the cakes are produced at their homes.

Mainly the pair are targeting large scale events like weddings and birthdays, but do accept smaller orders.

It Bakes Two’s top-seller for Father’s Day so far has been Snicker-inspired chocolate cakes containing nuts, a flavour that went down a treat when tested on Effie and Rachel’s dads.

Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive Effie says, with customer's commenting on how ‘incredible’ the cakes taste and their ‘beautiful’ appearance.

Among the cakes the team develop are dinosaur and unicorn shaped items, while Kinder Bueno flavoured treats have also been a real hit.

Effied added: “Rachel has always been a hobbiest baker, who absolutely loves baking, always has done.

"I actually used to be a pastry chef at Wyevale [Garden Centre] which has now become Dobbies.

"I just really loved it, and I really missed it so much.