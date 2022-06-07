Netwalking group takes steps to boost businesses in Aylesbury Vale

Waddesdon Manor is one of three locations for Natural Netwalking’s members to meet and walk every month.

The Wormsley estate, near Stokenchurch, is another established location, and the latest location in Bucks is the countryside around Hughenden Manor, near High Wycombe.

Neil Methold, who helped set up the latest walk said: “Buckinghamshire has so many amazing places to walk – they have always inspired people.

Hughenden Manor is the latest venue to host a Natural Netwalk each month. Picture: National Trust/Hugh Mothersole

"We think they can inspire the county’s current generation of entrepreneurs.

"We are on a mission to include more of these places as locations for business netwalking.

“On a netwalk, people in business can come to make new contacts by walking together.

"Not only are they meeting new people and picking up ideas, but they are also getting out to inspiring places.

"There is no substitute for making contacts in business, but on a netwalk we are adding the power of nature.”

Founder Dawn Lillington said: “Businesses really need to network, especially after so long restricted by Covid and online meetings.

"There is no substitute for meeting people face to face, and being together on a walk lets everybody talk together in a very relaxed way as they take in the countryside around them.”

The group walks are all about three to four miles and taken at a pace which allows for plenty of conversation.

Dawn added: “Buckinghamshire businesses need to put their boots on as a way of tackling the current business challenges.

“People are worried about the economy.

"Faced with all sorts of problems and choppy waters ahead, it is all too easy to think you are the only one with concerns, but that’s not the case.

"We find people walking together share their experiences and talk about ways of getting around the problems they face.

"A walk seems to generate a very positive atmosphere. It is great for wellbeing too.”

Natural Netwalking expects to introduce more walks in Bucks this year, to cover the whole county.

Walks take place monthly at each location.

The next walks are at the Wormsley estate, Stokenchurch, at 8am on Wednesday, June 22, and Waddesdon Manor at 9.30am on Tuesday, June 28.