First look as new McDonald's drive-thru opens in Aylesbury creating 110 jobs

Aylesbury’s third McDonald’s restaurant has now opened at the former Askeys Factory in Stocklake. McDonald’s has secured a 24-hour licence for the new restaurant which will offer dine-in, takeaway, Drive Thru and Click & Serve options.

Representatives of the world-famous fast food chain, confirmed this restaurant has 140 seats and created around 110 new full and part-time jobs in the region.

McDonald’s franchisee, Don Gordon, who now owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Buckinghamshire, said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Aylesbury and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

When the company applied for a 24-hour license earlier this year, six people did object, raising concerns about potential noise and anti-social behaviour that may take place around the fast food hub.

During the consultation period before the planning application was approved, the local fire service also raised concerns with additional traffic the restaurant will bring to the area and potential blockages traffic could cause to the nearby fire station.

When plans for the third McDonald’s restaurant were first made public in 2021, a number of residents objected to the council, with additional traffic in the area being one of the key complaints that was raised.

New McDonald's Aylesbury's third McDonald's restaurant is open. Photo from Adam Hollier

McDonald's Aylesbury The new restaurant has 140 seats