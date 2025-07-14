Plans for new 24-hour McDonald’s in Aylesbury approved despite concerns from residents

Plans for a 24-hour McDonald’s in Aylesbury have been approved by a committee – despite concerns raised by residents who are against the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors approved the licencing application for the new 24-hour fast food restaurant at the former Askeys Factory at Stocklake, Aylesbury.

The factory closed in 2020 and was demolished after a spree of vandalism at the location before plans for the new McDonald’s were lodged in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though, the chain has applied to extend its licence period to allow for late night refreshments to be served between 11pm and 5am.

Plans for 24-hour McDonald's at former factory site have been approved. Photo: LDRS supplied image/Google Maps

The restaurant will be open every day for 24 hours with the licence taking immediate effect upon approval.

Six objections had been submitted about the plans raising concerns over the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

During the hearing of the subcommittee, council lawyer Jeevan Virdi asked whether McDonald’s would agree to a condition prohibiting the use of the outdoor seating area between 11pm and 5am, following objections from residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, McDonald’s barrister Sarah Clover raised concerns, stating: “It would need to be on the basis of monitoring rather than prohibiting, because we wouldn’t want to go from nought to 60 for no particular reason.”

Arguing that the council had provided no evidence to justify the restriction, Ms Clover welcomed a revised condition based on monitoring instead.

The subcommittee then retired to deliberate and later approved the application.

In the application, McDonald’s said: “This restaurant understands that in extending our opening hours we have a duty to the local community and that we continue to protect our staff and customers from danger and harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that it has ‘robust’ systems in place and hopes to work with the local community and its neighbours.

In the document for the meeting, it said McDonald’s must operate CCTV and a “No Open Alcohol Containers” policy.

Outlining further conditions on the licence, it adds: “McDonald’s is committed to carry out litter patrols collecting both McDonald’s packaging and any other litter that has been carelessly discarded in the area outside of the Premises.

“Protection of Children from Harm The premises licence holder shall ensure that unaccompanied children are protected from harm at all times when visiting the restaurant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were previously raised about the restaurant during the planning application stage by Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service due to the possibility for traffic obstructing fire crews.

Around 100 members of the public also wrote to the council to object.

But McDonald’s said: “We are eager to work in partnership with all responsible authorities to ensure the promotion of the four licensing objectives.”