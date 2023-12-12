Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is ongoing ahead of the opening of a third McDonald’s in Aylesbury.

A third McDonald's restaurant was given planning approval by Buckinghamshire Council in January, but further documentation is being sought by the fast food giants ahead of its opening.

In October McDonald’s received an environmental permit to transform the former Askeys factory site into a drive-thru restaurant. The factory was closed in 2020, and was later demolished after vandalism incidents on the site.

A property company has sent 23 requests to the council in regards to the construction of a new restaurant at the derelict factory site, alongside other potential commercial opportunities. Its enquiries relate to signage, roof designs, and ecological plans, among others.

Plans for the new fast food store were voted through unanimously 12 months ago. Customers will be able to eat in and order takeaways from the new restaurant.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue service questioned whether traffic going to and from the venue would potentially block emergency response vehicles, departing from the nearby station, but the application was conditionally accepted despite these concerns.

A spokesperson for the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority said: "The authority is concerned with excessive traffic queuing for the restaurant obstructing the mobilisation of emergency vehicles from the fire station. The authority is concerned with excessive traffic queuing for the restaurant obstructing the mobilisation of emergency vehicles from the Urban Search and Rescue unit located at Unit 8 Garside Way

"The authority is concerned with excessive traffic queuing for the restaurant delaying the fire crews returning to base, replenishing the vehicles, and making themselves available for the next job."

In total it is hoped that the former factory site can be used to accommodate 11 commercial units.

In the application submitted to the council in 2021, it was estimated that the transformation of the area into a commercial site could create 100 jobs. Included in the application is plans for a 49-bay car park, two reserve bays for drive-thru customers and a cycle store.