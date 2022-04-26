Fashion retail store in Aylesbury town centre closes

On Saturday (23 April), a Bonmarche shop which is located at 3a Market Square in Aylesbury closed down for good.

The women's clothing specialist store had an 'everything must go' sale on Saturday.

Bon Marche in Aylesbury has closed down

Representatives from the Yorkshire-based retailer did not respond to multiple requests to comment sent by The Bucks Herald.

In December 2020 the retailer announced it was going into administration, at the time, reports stated there was 220 shops operational throughout the UK.

The business also went into administration in October 2019, before being purchased by Philip Day.

RSM, the administrator appointed to the business in 2020, stated at the time of the announcement that no redundancies or closures were organised on appointment.

Purepay Retail bought the store out of administration in January last year.

As part of the agreement the company said it would operate 72 stores, leaving 149 shops in limbo.

Another Bonmarche store is closing in the UK, a store in York has been displaying ‘closing down’ signs.

But reports suggest an official closing date at that store remains unknown.

During its first administration Bon Marche went from having 314 high street stores down to 225.

It is unclear at this stage what will be replacing the women’s clothing shop in the prominent central location in Aylesbury.

Bonmarche hasn’t confirmed whether any members of staff were made redundant as a result of the closure.