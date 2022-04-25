Wimpy reopens in Aylesbury creating 30 new jobs and a nostalgic buzz

The Wimpy brand holds a special place in the hearts of many Aylesbury residents with the former burger building standing where Friars Square is today.

Now Wimpy has a foothold in Aylesbury again, with the new restaurant located in Hale Leys Shopping Centre, opening on Tuesday (19 April).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the new Wimpy restaurant in Aylesbury

It seats 140 customers, Wimpy says it has used a new design, blending the brand’s strong heritage with bright new colours, bench-style seating and branded artworks on the walls.

Franchisee Altan Ogretici, who has worked on four other Wimpy stores, said: “We are delighted to bring our smart new-look Wimpy back to Aylesbury for the first time in over 30 years and to have invested in new job opportunities too.

“We’ve already had an incredibly warm welcome and it’s clear that there is still so much love here for the Wimpy brand.

“Customers like our traditional table service and the fact they can sit down and enjoy their food and drink with proper china plates, cups and glasses – it really sets us apart.

The original Wimpy in Aylesbury

"They see us as the perfect place to meet friends, catch up on emails, all while enjoying great value food, cooked to order, and service with a smile.”

As well as offering eat-in dining, Wimpy Aylesbury also provides a takeaway service and home delivery via all three platforms – Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Getting a Wimpy burger was a tradition in Aylesbury in the 1970s when a big restaurant existed in the town centre, it closed at the end of the 1980s, meaning this reopening has been over 30 years in the making.

John Watson, Altan Ogretici and Chris Woolfenden

Chris Woolfenden, Wimpy UK general manager, said: “We are delighted that Altan has chosen Aylesbury as the site for his latest Wimpy venture

“When it was announced that Wimpy would be returning to Aylesbury, there was a very positive response on social media and we know that he and his team will do an excellent job in welcoming diners.”