Drop in sessions announced in Aylesbury Vale villages ahead of fibre rollout

Voneus Broadband is overseeing a project to bring new future-proofed fibre broadband connections to nine villages in Aylesbury Vale.

The company is hosting drop-in sessions in Stone, Bishopstone, and Great Kimble between 28 and 30 June.

Grace Allaway prepares for the drop-in session in Great Kimble

The sessions have been organised to give residents a chance to ask questions about the project.

Also the citizens will get a chance to look at equipment which will be used in the home upon installation, and meet the local team who will be helping throughout the process.

New internet connections are being set up in Bishopstone, Great Kimble, Hartwell, Kimblewick, Little Kimble, Lower Hartwell, Marsh, Meadle, and Stone.

Voneus Broadband’s community engagement executive Grace Allaway

More than 1,400 homes and businesses will gain access to matching upload and download speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Voneus broadband is already set up in nearby Cuddington, Dinton, Haddenham, Nether Winchendon, Upper Winchendon, and Upton.

Heather Thompson, team leader for Voneus’ South East community engagement team, said: “We are incredibly excited to expand our rollout of FTTP to a new range of communities in Buckinghamshire who have been long crying out for strong broadband speeds, and these drop-in sessions are a vital part of that process.

“With some customers in the area already on our wireless solutions, our drop-in sessions aim to give more local people a chance to meet us and learn all about what it is we do, as well as ask any questions they may have about bringing fibre broadband into their homes and businesses.

“We are committed to ensuring no one is penalised just because of where they live when it comes to broadband, and we are looking forward to helping communities in Buckinghamshire have the access to gigabit-capable broadband they deserve.”

"The rollout is projected to help boost speeds across the region, with just 20.4 per cent of households in Buckinghamshire having access to a full-fibre connection according to the most recent Ofcom data.”

The events will be held at: