Aylesbury housing association and Bucks organisation plan merger

Fairhive Homes Limited and Buckinghamshire Housing Association Limited (BHA) are looking to become one single housing association.

The companies deliver homes and services to those in housing need across Bucks and the surrounding areas.

Fairhive Homes Limited and Buckinghamshire Housing Association, photo from Ross Lucas-Young

Both organisations pride themselves on high levels of customer satisfaction.

It is hoped that union will enable the companies to create value for money benefits and build more affordable homes.

Fairhive, which until recently was known as Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust, owns 8,500 homes and delivers services to over 20,000 of its residents in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Stokenchurch-based BHA has a housing stock of 500 homes and provides services to 1,000 residents in the same geographical area.

In May, the Boards of both Fairhive and BHA agreed in principle for BHA to join with Fairhive through a process known as a ‘transfer of engagements’.

During the next few months the two organisations will be working together with the aim of achieving the formal transfer in January 2023.

Matthew Applegate, chief executive of Fairhive Homes, said: “Our two organisations operate in the same geographical area and we have similar values, culture and strategic objectives so we are thrilled at the opportunity to combine our services for the benefit of all our residents.”

The transfer is subject to the outcome of consultation with BHA residents, the consent of shareholders and the formal approval of both Boards. In the meantime resident services and all other activities will continue as normal in both organisations.

Phil Green, chief executive of BHA added: “We are both recognised locally as successful housing associations in terms of our overall performance and financial strength; coming together will deliver greater operational resilience for us, as well as generating significant cost savings which will be used to enhance homes and services for our current tenants, as well as supporting the development of more new homes.”

Fairhive Homes recently contributed nearly £90,000 to local food banks and charities across Buckinghamshire and South Northamptonshire.