Aylesbury tattoo artist wins national award at UK Tattoo Fest

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:05 BST
An acclaimed tattoo artist working in Aylesbury has won a national award at a recent industry festival.

Fabion Lettsome, who goes by the artist name Fabe, is one of the co-owners of Aylesbury’s newest tattoo shop, NostalgInk.

He won the award for Best Small Black and Grey design at UK Tattoo Fest 2025, which was held at Arena MK.

NostalgInk has won two major industry awards since it opened in Temple Square last summer.

The NostalgInk team: Augusto, NostalgInk Tattoo Artist | Callum, Tattoo Model | Fabe, NostalgInk Tattoo Artist and Co-Owner | Aryanna, NostalgInk Co-Owner | Nico, NostalgInk Co-Owner | Apple, NostalgInk Co-Owner holding the award trophiesThe NostalgInk team: Augusto, NostalgInk Tattoo Artist | Callum, Tattoo Model | Fabe, NostalgInk Tattoo Artist and Co-Owner | Aryanna, NostalgInk Co-Owner | Nico, NostalgInk Co-Owner | Apple, NostalgInk Co-Owner holding the award trophies
The UK Tattoo Fest brings together over 250 award-winning tattoo artists, and is one of the biggest industry events of its kind.

Fabe said: "It was amazing for myself and the entire team at NostalgInk participating at the UK Tattoo Fest. We brought our A-game and left with a win. I’m ecstatic to have won an award for Best Small Black and Grey, especially amongst other artists who were incredible as well. Brought home the trophy. A win for NostalgInk and a win for Aylesbury."

NostalgInk is a multi-award-winning, ethnic minority-owned family business, the company defines its speciality as black and grey realism, freehand artistry, and expert piercings.

Before opening the store, Fabe was already known in tattooing circles for previous designs he worked on for high profile professional footballers, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha. World-class boxers and Grammy-winning musicians have also worked with the Aylesbury artist.

Callum, Tattoo Model with FabeCallum, Tattoo Model with Fabe
Since opening, NostalgInk says it has developed a client base locally in Aylesbury, as well as regulars who travel up from London.

Interested parties are encouraged to check the business’s website and social media pages for more details.

