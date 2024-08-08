Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new tattoo studio has opened in Aylesbury with a star stylist who previously designed work for Premier League footballers.

Last month, NostalgInk opened in Temple Square, its co-owner has created tattoos for a number of beloved professional athletes.

Among the people to endorse, Fabe, a co-owner and tattoo artist with the company, are Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha, who both are professional footballers playing at the highest level.

NostalgInk is a family-owned business with sisters Apple Rooney, and Aryanna, owning a stake in the business alongside Apple’s husband Nico Rooney, and the company’s star tattooist.

Aaliyah, Tattoo Artist (Far Left) | Apple, Co-Owner | Nico, Co-Owner | Aryanna, Co-Owner and Fabe, Co-Owner and Tattoo Artist and Sasha, Piercer (Far Right)

Apple and Aryanna grew up in Aylesbury after moving to the UK from the Philippines and describe owning a shop in Aylesbury as a ‘dream come true’.

All four are proud of the fact, they have opened the second ethnic minority-owned tattoo studio in the county town. They said: “Aylesbury is more diverse than ever and we believe our studio should reflect and promote that diversity.”

One of the group’s key goals is to create an inclusive environment around their store. They added: “We are committed to breaking the stigma often associated with tattoo shops by providing the most inclusive and welcoming environment possible. Everyone, regardless of background, should feel comfortable and valued in our studio.”

A company motto of ‘Where Luxury Meets Nostalgia’ has been attributed to the business that specialises in designs glorifying the 90s and 00s.

The studio opened last week

Customers can also book appointments with a highly talented second tattooist, and a skilled piercer, while the group may expand its make-up services in the future.

Fabe has nearly 10 years of experience as a tattoo artist and started working in the industry when he was still living in the United States. He is an award-winning artist and has worked with championship level boxers and Grammy winning music artists in the past.

Nico is an R&B singer and songwriter, who has been involved with some of the biggest companies in the world. While Apple is bringing an events management background to the venture, where she previously dealt with celebrities and politicians. Aryanna is a proud mother of two with a wealth of experience in the customer service sector. More details can be found on the company’s website and social media pages.