A specialist sports bar in Aylesbury has gained permission to operate out of a new venue in the town.

Last month, Bucks Council approved Aylesbury Pool and Snooker’s licensing application to operate out of Unit 5 of the Exchange.

Unit 5 of the Exchange has remained vacant since Anytime Fitness vacated the site last summer.

Earlier this year, the business which is currently located on Aylesbury’s High Street, submitted an application to change the use of the former fitness centre.

In plans submitted to the council, a spokesperson revealed that the business will use a door entry system where the reception for the gym was. Plans to open a smoking area where no drinks will be served, were also included.

The business has been granted approval for the following licensable activity: sale of retail by alcohol, indoor sporting events, films, live music, recorded music, performances of dance, other entertainment involving music, and provision of late night refreshments.

In the application, the sports bar reveals plans for 14 English pool tables, one American table and five snooker tables. Aylesbury Pool and Snooker currently has 11 pool tables and four snooker tables that can be bucked at its current venue.

Within the application that was sent to the council’s licensing team the bar revealed schemes in place to prevent crime, disorder, and acts of public nuisance.

This will include the use of CCTV cameras facing the public entrance so all customers are recorded on the system when entering. Bucks Council was also told that anyone acting drunk or aggressive will be refused service and entry.