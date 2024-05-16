Aylesbury gym shuts suddenly with customers notified of shock closure by email

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gym in Aylesbury has permanently closed, informing its customers of the sudden shutdown via email.

The Anytime Fitness gym in Aylesbury town centre has shut permanently without warning.

Google now lists the site, which sits opposite the Waterside Theatre, as a ‘permanently closed’ venue.

On its website, the company that has thousands of gyms across the globe, confirmed the shutdown. A company spokesperson said: “We regret to inform you that Anytime Fitness Aylesbury has closed. All existing members have been sent an email with details of their membership. Please refer to this in the first instance if you have any questions.”

Anytime Fitness has not responded to The Bucks Herald’s request for comment, its Aylesbury gym underwent a £100,000 makeover last year.