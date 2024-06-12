18th century Prime Minister's gold seal ring discovered in field near Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gold seal ring, that formerly belonged to a UK Prime Minister, was discovered in a field near Aylesbury by a metal-detectorist.

Since its discovery, the gold ring has fetched £9,500 at an auction held yesterday (11 June).

Experts were able to decipher that the ring belonged to George Grenville, who was British Prime Minister between 1763-65.

London-based auction company, Noonans Mayfair, which specialises in auctioning off luxury items, sold the ring yesterday.

The 18th Century gold ring found near Aylesbury, photo from Noonans

It was estimated to fetch up to £8,000, but was bought for £1,500 more than that by a buyer from the USA.

The 18th century watch was discovered in May of last year by Tom Clark, 85, in a pasture field for sheep near Aylesbury.

At a depth of 10 inches, he found what looked to be a Medieval gold seal ring. Reading the name around the edge he saw the name ‘Grenvil’ and immediately recognised it as one of the ancestral surnames of the nearby manor house.

Tom Clark found a ring belonging to a former Prime Minister, photo from Noonans

Tom, who used to manufacture leather crafts, said: “I didn’t watch the sale as I was out metal-detecting, I only stopped as it began to rain! I am very pleased with the result, which is fantastic. I would like to put the money in my bank account, but I am sure that my wife will have ideas of how to spend it!”

Experts believe the ring was passed down from the former PM to his second son, also named George, as the find spot is close to the son’s residence near Aylesbury. Evidence of re-engraving was also uncovered on inspection.

Nigel Mills, Artefact and Coin expert at Noonans, added: “Just as the country focuses on who will be the next Prime Minister, we are pleased to be looking back to who was in power 260 years ago. The ring dates from the 18th century and originally belonged to George Grenville who was Prime Minister from April 1763 for just over two years. He tried to reduce Britain’s growing debt by raising revenue in the American colonies with the introduction of the Sugar Act, the Currency Act, and the Stamp Act. These new laws, especially the Stamp Act, were strongly objected to by the colonists and stirred up protests, which resulted in George III dismissing Grenville.”