Ben Ofoedu, the former singer of ‘Turn Around’ and Phats and Small frontman, has joined the general election campaign of Mid Buckinghamshire Conservative candidate Greg Smith.

The 90s pop star, 51, was pictured out canvassing with the Tory incumbent near Princes Risborough. Smith said he was ‘delighted to have the support of my friend and music star Ben Ofoedu’ ahead of the 4 July vote.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the MP hopeful said the singer was ‘helping me turn it around for the Conservatives on the campaign trail this general election’.

Ofoedu was pictured strolling with Smith in Loosley Row as the pair knocked on doors and delivered leaflets to homes in the hamlet.

The former popstar, who is known for being the ex- fiancé of Vanessa Feltz, is no stranger to politics. He has said that he hopes that Smith’s support will help him eventually launch his own campaign to replace Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London.

In recent days, he has also appeared on the right wing television channel, GB News.

Ofoedu’s help to Smith comes as the Conservative candidate is seeking re-election as an MP – although for the new Mid Buckinghamshire seat rather than his former Buckingham constituency.

The candidates for Mid Buckinghamshire are Greg Smith (Conservative), Carissma Griffiths (Labour), Anja Schaefer (Liberal Democrats), Greg Smith (Green Party) and Yvonne Wilding (Social Democratic Party).

