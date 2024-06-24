Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Buckingham VC’s speaker series continues in partnership with the Students Union on Tuesday 9th July, 6pm with a talk and Q&A session on ‘Through Adversity to Everest: how to build an adventure mindset’

Alex Staniforth, a record-breaking adventurer, ultra-endurance athlete, author, and charity founder from Chester, has survived Mount Everest’s two biggest disasters and overcome personal challenges such as mental ill health, epilepsy, stammering, and bullying.

Believing that adversity is no barrier to achieving potential, he has raised over £100,000 for charity, climbed all 100 UK county tops the fastest, written two books, and founded the mental health charity Mind Over Mountains. In 2020, he ran the National Three Peaks challenge, covering 452 mile in 9 days and 12 hours, and uses his experiences to inspire resilience and an adventure mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

The University of Buckingham

Registration is free and all are welcome.

NB: This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building, Auditorium.