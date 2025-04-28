Leaving the Maids Moreton playing fields

The 7th Buckingham Half Marathon takes place this year on Sunday 11th May. Runners will follow the usual route as in 2024, starting and finishing, at Maids Moreton playing fields. Competitors from all over the country will run the circular 13.1 mile course through the picturesque villages of Leckhampstead, Wicken, and Akeley and surrounding countryside. As one runner commented in the past, “It is the most beautiful half marathon I have ever run.” Not only that, but all finishers get a bespoke medal – different every year – and there’s free cake, tea and coffee at the end – what’s not to like?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also several childrens’ races round the playing fields taking place at 10am. Entry on the day at £3.

The event is organised by Buckingham and Stowe Running Club and, as in past years, all profits will go to local charities and this year the beneficiaries are Forever Colours, who support families of young children with learning disabilities or with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being sponsored by The House Inspector, and other Buckingham-based organisations; SeemeGP, Russell and Butler Estate Agents, Sheryne SR and MWealth financial advisers. We are also indebted to Maids Moreton and Akeley Parish Councils. Buckingham Town Rugby Club, Buckingham Primary School, Seahawk Trophies. The list may seem long but it simply reflects the way the local community has got behind the event.

Out on the course

The half marathon starts at 9.30am so why not come along and cheer on the runners? Or even enter the race via the link below. The entry fee is superb value at £30 or £28 affiliated if entered online by midnight Thursday 8th May or £35 for on-the-day entries. There are trophies for the first 3 male and female competitors, as well as male and female winners in each of the following age-categories: 40+, 50+, 60+ and 70+.

For further details and how to enter follow this link: buckinghamrunningclub.com/buckingham-half-marathon/ or buckinghamrunningclub.com