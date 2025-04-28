The 7th Buckingham Half Marathon
There are also several childrens’ races round the playing fields taking place at 10am. Entry on the day at £3.
The event is organised by Buckingham and Stowe Running Club and, as in past years, all profits will go to local charities and this year the beneficiaries are Forever Colours, who support families of young children with learning disabilities or with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
The event is being sponsored by The House Inspector, and other Buckingham-based organisations; SeemeGP, Russell and Butler Estate Agents, Sheryne SR and MWealth financial advisers. We are also indebted to Maids Moreton and Akeley Parish Councils. Buckingham Town Rugby Club, Buckingham Primary School, Seahawk Trophies. The list may seem long but it simply reflects the way the local community has got behind the event.
The half marathon starts at 9.30am so why not come along and cheer on the runners? Or even enter the race via the link below. The entry fee is superb value at £30 or £28 affiliated if entered online by midnight Thursday 8th May or £35 for on-the-day entries. There are trophies for the first 3 male and female competitors, as well as male and female winners in each of the following age-categories: 40+, 50+, 60+ and 70+.
For further details and how to enter follow this link: buckinghamrunningclub.com/buckingham-half-marathon/ or buckinghamrunningclub.com