Aylesbury contestant emerges as fan favourite on latest Great British Bake Off season
Dylan Bachelet, who attended Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury, has become a fan favourite on the 15th season of the talent show.
Latest odds from Gambling.com, have made the 20-year-old a clear favourite to win the entire show.
In recent weeks Dylan has been named a Star Baker and received a Hollywood Handshake from the programme’s most famous judge.
Beyond winning plaudits for his exemplary cooking skills, the young Bucks contestant has also gained fans for other reasons. His eye-catching look has been compared to Orlando Bloom’s swashbuckling character in the Pirates of the Caribbean films on social media.
Other viewers live-tweeting recent episodes of GBBO on X have simply referred to Dylan as “hot”. Others posted: “Dylan is just so attractive,” while one said: “Dylan is so gorgeous.”
Prior to entering the show, Dylan was working in retail, and recently completed a gap year where he travelled through South East Asia.
When not baking top notch cakes he enjoys skateboarding and has a keen interest in 90s PCs and vintage cars, he revealed to Channel 4 researchers.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “With influence from his artistic mum, he has always loved to paint and will paint Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons on his t-shirts. Super-proud of his fusion roots – his mother is Indian and his father Japanese–Belgian – Dylan loves experimenting with sweet and spice in his baking. His presentation style is influenced by the beautiful Japanese bakes he tried on his travels and through following the work of French pâtissérie chefs on social media.”
With just three episodes to go, Dylan is one of just five remaining contestants, having survived potential elimination on seven occasions.
This season’s winner will be announced in a final episode airing on Channel 4 on 26 November.
Dylan will next be in action this Tuesday (12 November) for the season’s eighth edition ‘The 70s’. All seven previous episodes from this year’s season can be viewed here on Channel 4’s streaming service.