Aylesbury MP announces Christmas card competition winners
Earlier this year, she invited children from Whitchurch Combined School to submit designs for her 2024 Christmas Card competition.
Festive designs submitted by Amelia Phillips (Year 2) and Erin Farmer (Year 5) were selected to feature on the MP's Christmas card.
After the announcement, Kyrke-Smith said: "Congratulations to Amelia and Erin for their brilliant designs and thank you to all the children from Whitchurch Combined School who entered the competition.
"Amelia's drawing of a festive Aylesbury Clock Tower is wonderful, as is Erin's depiction of Santa flying over Buckinghamshire."
This week, the Labour MP presented Speaker Lindsay Hoyle with the winning card to be displayed in Speaker’s House in the Houses of Parliament.
Kyrke-Smith added: "Mr Speaker and his cat Attlee were very impressed by the festive designs.
"I'm looking forward to giving Amelia and Erin their cards along with their Certificates of Appreciation."
The card was printed locally by Print World in Aylesbury.