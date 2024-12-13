Aylesbury MP announces Christmas card competition winners

The winning designs: Amelia Phillips's drawing of Aylesbury Clock Tower and Erin Farmer's drawing of Santa flying over Buckinghamshire on the back of the card

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith has announced the winner of her first annual Christmas Card competition.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, she invited children from Whitchurch Combined School to submit designs for her 2024 Christmas Card competition.

Festive designs submitted by Amelia Phillips (Year 2) and Erin Farmer (Year 5) were selected to feature on the MP's Christmas card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the announcement, Kyrke-Smith said: "Congratulations to Amelia and Erin for their brilliant designs and thank you to all the children from Whitchurch Combined School who entered the competition.

Laura Kyrke-Smith with Attlee, Sir Lindsay Hoyle's cat

"Amelia's drawing of a festive Aylesbury Clock Tower is wonderful, as is Erin's depiction of Santa flying over Buckinghamshire."

This week, the Labour MP presented Speaker Lindsay Hoyle with the winning card to be displayed in Speaker’s House in the Houses of Parliament.

Kyrke-Smith added: "Mr Speaker and his cat Attlee were very impressed by the festive designs.

"I'm looking forward to giving Amelia and Erin their cards along with their Certificates of Appreciation."

The card was printed locally by Print World in Aylesbury.