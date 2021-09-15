Waddesdon Manor reveals October line-up including Halloween plans

A series of special events have been announced at Waddesdon Manor for next month, including Halloween-themed activities.

The famous manor house, which can be seen in the latest feature film version of Cinderella, now streaming on Amazon Prime, has revealed a mix one-off events and themed daily activities.

On Saturday October 2, a one-off Baron Edmond Dinner, will be held at the manor house, guests will be served from a five course menu.

An event spokesperson said: "This special dinner will begin with an aperitif of Rothschild Champagne on arrival, followed by a mouth-watering five course menu designed by Waddesdon’s head chef.

"From the rare and delicious Le Merle Blanc, to the rich and exotic Barons des Laurets, each dish with be carefully paired with a wine from the Baron Edmond de Rothschild portfolio, offering a feast for the senses that is not to be missed."

After that formal event, the Grade I listed house and surrounding area is hosting a series of Halloween based experiences from 23 October till 1 November.

The Cryptid Safari Halloween trail will pass through Waddesdon gardens. Organisers say travellers will encounter 'magical beasts from myths and fairy tales in this fantastical safari experience'.

Guests are encouraged to spot all of the creatures that live in the woods. Lucky visitors might spot the safari rangers who are out and about tending to the beasts.

A Spooky afternoon tea menu will be rolled out, this includes: a delicious spooky snake, ghost meringue and an eyeball cupcake, staff advise.

A Twilight Cryptid Safari trail is available for brave guests from Wednesday 27 October and 30 October. A spokesperson described the event as follows: "As darkness falls over Waddesdon, are you brave enough to venture into the trees and uncover a world of fairy folk, imps and trolls?

"It’s time to get your map out and explorer’s hat on to spot them all. The performance continues after the trail in the Stables courtyard. Suitable for children 6 years and above."

Organisers advise these spooky activities come at additional costs to grounds admission prices.