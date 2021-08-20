Waddesdon Manor is the setting for the latest Cinderella film scheduled for a UK release next month on September 3.

The full length feature will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime, the loaded cast includes: Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Camila Cabello in the title role.

Waddesdon Manor and the Rothschild House and Gardens won't play a minor role in this musical version of the famous fairy tale.

Waddesdon Manor is the royal castle our young Prince calls home and the place Cinderella will set about wooing his highness.

The Amazon Prime Video production's latest trailer is available to view on YouTube here.

Film stars and crews handpicking Waddesdon as an aspirational location is not a new phenomenon. Both the smash hit Netflix series, The Crown, and Oscar-winning Helen Mirren feature, The Queen, use Waddesdon Manor to double for Buckingham Palace.

A Little Chaos starring Kate Winslet and BBC series McMafia also filmed at the famous Bucks venue.

Kim Hallett, filming consultant for Waddesdon, said, “Never before has Waddesdon played such a central role in a production of this scale, nor had the chance to shine as an instantly recognisable building in its own right. It’s been wonderful to see such a unique place bring its own magic and charm to this classic tale, and as Waddesdon is open to the public we look forward to welcoming visitors to come and see ‘Cinderella’s palace’ for themselves."

A spokesperson for Waddesdon Manor added: "Inspired by the châteaux of the Loire Valley, Waddesdon was built in a French-renaissance style by Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild in the late 1800s.

"The twisted turrets, golden brick work and countryside setting meant no Fairy Godmother transformation was needed to turn this National Trust property into the famous palace. The Manor’s exteriors, interiors and wider grounds were all used in the production, and those who’ve visited will immediately recognise distinctive features such as the portico balcony."

Camila Cabello