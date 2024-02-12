Waddesdon Manor announces its spring line-up including Easter activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waddesdon Manor has announced its spring offerings which include Easter activities and quality five-course dinners.

At the famous Bucks venue from 20 March to 27 October guests can check out five paintings from Guercino. They are on display together for the first ever time, some 350 years after they were created. Among the display are paintings titled King David and Moses, plus one dedicated to three sibyls.

Nature lovers can see Waddesdon in Bloom between Wednesday and Sunday starting on 6 March the gardens will be open between 10am to 4pm. Waddesdon Manor says guests can see blankets of snowdrops in bloom around the grounds and over 100,000 daffodil bulbs create a carpet of yellow across Daffodil Valley.

Daffodil Valley © Waddesdon Manor, National Trust. Photographer Trevor Ray Hart

On the weekend of 9-10 March guests can book a Mother’s Day themed afternoon tea. Guests will also be offered a selection of sweet and savoury treats. That same weekend visitors can also attend a gin tasting event. As well as getting to try out some artisan gins, guests will find out more about the distilling process.

Waddesdon Manor house reopens on 20 March, organisers are promising new collections for visitors to check out.

Inspired by the new Guercino collection, Waddesdon is hosting a taste of Italy event. Visitors will be treated to a five-course dinner and a selection of Italian wines.

Grey Drawing Room © Waddesdon, A Rothschild House & Gardens. Photo Mike Fear

Waddesdon’s Easter trail returns on 27 March and runs until 7 April. Waddesdon Manor is promising a family-friendly trek with plenty of games and activities. Youngsters who complete the route are rewarded with a chocolate egg.

In partnership with the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, the Aviary Gardens at Waddesdon will welcome a temporary display of 750 bespoke metal red roses, each dedicated to the life and memory of loved ones who are no longer with us. This display will be on show from 17 April until 28 April.