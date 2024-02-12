Local author from Aylesbury Vale village on writing young adult fiction to adult fiction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teri Terry, who has previously published fourteen young adult novels, was inspired to write her first adult novel after following the tragic news of the parents of a young boy who went to court to stop his life support being withdrawn. This and other previous cases got the author thinking about what life and death mean, both medically and legally, and how it might differ from how most lay people would view it.

Teri says, 'When I was a law student I was fascinated at the difference between ethics and a lay person’s gut reaction of what is right or wrong – an action could be considered ethical even if many would consider it wrong; conversely, it could be unethical even if most might think it was right.'

Editor, Jayne Osbourne says, 'You won’t know who to trust in this propulsive, page-turning psychological thriller with a heart-stopping hook…'

Bookouture author, Teri Terry

Readers are loving The Patient: ‘I was hooked after reading the first paragraph… Just incredible!’, ‘Everything about this book I loved… Amazing, amazing writing.’ and ‘So great, I read it in one sitting!’

About the book:

I feel the steady thump of my new heart beating inside me. The surgeon said everything went well. But I can’t stop thinking about my donor: the girl who was killed. Her death saved my life. But now whoever took hers is coming for mine…I can’t believe it when I learn my donor’s identity.

The attack on Flora was all over the news. From my hospital bed I read every article, obsess over every word and soon I feel like I know her: the beautiful girl with flame-coloured hair, adored by everyone around her. Why would anyone hurt someone so perfect?

The Patient by Teri Terry

When Flora’s family reach out to me, I’m unsure. My hands are shaking as I arrive at their grand mansion with its golden stone and sprawling gardens, but they’re warm and welcoming, tears shining in her mother’s eyes as she smiles at me. She even tells me to take anything I want from Flora’s things, as she can’t bear to go through them herself.

I run my fingers over the racks of beautiful designer items, carefully choosing outfits in Flora’s signature yellow, the bright colour complementing the new flush in my cheeks. I think of the years I’ve wasted being ill, and the crushing loneliness I thought would never end. I deserve this.

But then there’s a violent attack on another patient who received one of Flora’s organs. My heart – Flora’s heart – races dangerously fast. Is it a coincidence?

Maybe I’ve made a mistake by stepping into Flora’s life. Has this second chance really saved me? Or has it cost me everything?