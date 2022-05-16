Waddesdon Country Show excited to provide 'fun for all the family'

After Covid-restrictions halted the event which showcases the ‘spirit of the Young Farmers’ to a wider audience, excitement is building for this year’s show.

The traditional country show is being hosted by Aylesbury Young Farmers on Saturday 28 May at Waddesdon Estate. Gates open between 10am and 4pm.

bale art competition entries for this year's show

Suzanne Lovell, Waddesdon Country Show marketing manager told The Bucks Herald: “It’s a country day out really.

"We’ve got lots of rural-themed attractions and shows, like sheep racing, a sheepdog demonstration. and there’s lots going on.

"We’ve got fairground rides and farm animals people can discover.

"The whole day is carried out in the spirit of the Young Farmers.

Another piece of bale art

"It all culminates when the Young Farmers come into the main arena, and take on challenges, like tug of war. It really is fun for all the family.”

Young Farmers is a national group which has existed for 100 years, it gives youngsters a chance to learn about agriculture, make friends and enter competitions.

A Young Farmers spokesman said: “Our Young Farmers' Clubs provide their 19,000 members aged 10 to 28 with a unique opportunity to develop skills, work with their local communities, travel abroad, take part in a varied competitions programme and enjoy a dynamic social life.”

Queen Elizabeth II in bale form

Suzanne added: “I joined the Young Farmers when I was 14, and it gave you something to do and a social life.

"You’d have weekly meetings, get to hear talks from a person of interest, and then there were the parties at the weekend too.

"Some of my closest friends now are people who I met at Young Farmers. Also, you don’t have to be a farmer to join.”

As well as a taste of the Young Farmers experience, guests can also enjoy vintage machinery displays, or visit one of many stalls set up by local businesses providing food and refreshments.

Other business stalls will highlight things such as craft, fashion and photography.

A farmers market has also been organised for the show.