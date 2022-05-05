Waddesdon Country Show returns this month promising a host of young farming competitions

The popular family event returns at the Manor House Farm site on 28 May.

Guests can participate in Young Farmers' Club competitions including: stock judging, flower arranging, metalwork, photography, cookery and art.

Visitors are encouraged to check out vintage machinery displays, dog shows, sheepdog exhibitions and horse shoeing shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Saturday people can meet hounds and beagles from the farm.

A host of local businesses have confirmed they will be erecting stalls and running special exhibitions at the event.

This long list of companies includes: photographers, crafters, accessory makers and fashion experts.

A farmers market has been organised for the show, while guests can also tuck into drinks and refreshments on sale at the event.

A previous year's Waddesdon Country Show

Refreshments will be prepared by some of the best-known local businesses in the county.

Gates open at 10am and the event will run until 6pm.