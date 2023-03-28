Town council announces upcoming Easter Bazaar in Buckingham community centre
The event includes an egg hunt
A family-friendly Easter Bazaar has been organised by Buckingham Town Council taking place on Sunday (2 April).
Starting at 2pm the event runs until 4.30pm at the Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre.
This community event will feature a variety of activities from local creatives selling an array of handmade seasonal gifts and products, as well as gourmet doughnuts and traditional fudge.
Children can participate in an egg hunt, planting their own sunflower and plenty of Easter themed craft activities, making it perfect for the whole family.
Entrance costs £1 per adult and all money raised will go towards future council events set to be held at the centre. Children can enter the centre for free.
Councillor Robin Stuchbury, said: “We hope the local community will come and support this event at our Council owned venue which is a fantastic resource.
"The centre also has a great play park so it is ideal for small children to burn off some energy.”
Local businesses are encouraged to contact the centre if they would like to have a stall at the event.
Bucks Council is running Easter holiday programmes offering free hot meals and activities for eligible children entitled to support.
Activities have been lined up in Buckingham and nearby towns and villages.
The National Trust is running Easter trails at some of Buckinghamshire’s most desirable beauty spots, including a route in Stowe.
Puppet theatre performances and outdoor tourist farms are also running Easter-themed events in the county.