First look at incredible Scalextric recreation of Silverstone for special ‘On Track’ Easter museum exhibit
Images of an incredible Scalextric recreation of Silverstone for a special ‘On Track’ Easter museum exhibit have been revealed.
The world famous Silverstone Formula 1 Circuit on the Northants and Aylesbury Vale border has been recreated by the team at Scalextric for a brand new ‘On Track’ exhibit which enables visitors to pick up a throttle and enjoy epic battles with iconic cars around the two lane Grand Prix circuit.The Scalextric set will be a highlight of the exhibit and, throughout the Easter period (1 – 16 April), the museum will also feature a range of full size cars on display alongside their Scalextric versions, including Damon Hill’s Williams FW16B-07, a Ford Lotus Cortina, Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.In addition, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy including:- The opportunity to build your own Scalextric circuit- An “On Track” trail that takes you on a nostalgic journey through the history of this cool household name- Design your own livery competition which could win you the chance to see your own version recreated on a real Scalextric car!To find out more information about the event or to book tickets visit the website.