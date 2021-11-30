The Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz Tour Comes to Tring this week

An interactive imbibing experience with five free drinks as audiences compete for prizes is heading to Tring this week.

The Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz - with hosts Tom Sandham and Ben McFarland - is coming to Court Theatre on Friday, December 3, from 8pm

The quiz is an interactive imbibing experience that sees every audience member getting five free drinks while competing for prizes in a cabaret-style quiz hosted by the award-winning drinks experts and comedians.

Thinking Drinkers (C) Steve Ullathorne

“Rest assured, none of those questions will be in our Pub Quiz. Instead, expect to discover how drink has influenced every aspect of humanity – from geography and language to history, religion, the animal kingdom and, most crucially, our ability to name five London Underground stations named after pubs.”

“Some people reckon that drink can decrease the number of brain cells but our Pub Quiz is sure to perk up your prefrontal cortex and increase them…probably,” said Tom.

“While everyone enjoys a quality collection of complimentary drinks, we’ll be taking everyone on an entertaining and intoxicating journey through history – while putting them through an extremely thorough quizzical.”

There’ll be no mobile phones. No googling. No going to the toilet to phone a friend - you are allowed go to the toilet for a wee - and no quibbling over half points.

But there will be five delicious drinks* and don’t forget the prizes - they’re good too!

*The five free drinks given to ticket holders will be provided in Covid compliant packaging.