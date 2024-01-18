Some of the biggest names in British comedy

Several of the UK’s best-known comedians will be appearing in Aylesbury next year as part of a live tour of a popular BBC show.

A live version of the radio series “I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue” is coming to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on 22 February.

Britain’s most sarcastic comic, Jack Dee, will be hosting live shows throughout the UK tour with Rory Bremner, Fred Macaulay, Pippa Evans, Tony Hawks, Marcus Brigstocke and Colin Sell all coming to Bucks next month.

Jack Dee is coming to Aylesbury next month (Photo by Howard Denner/Avalon/Getty Images)

Since 1972, the spoof gameshow has been broadcast on BBC Radio 4’s airwaves, and Jack has been hosting the enduring panel show for 14 years.

He mentioned his joy at seeing the touring show’s average age drop slightly, saying: “The show goes from strength to strength and you can only imagine my

delight to finally be working with people who know that Oasis isn’t a soft drink and that Lady Gaga isn’t an aristocrat in a dementia home.”

I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue follows a simple format where four players are given silly things to do by Jack, who acts as the chairman, with Colin Sell providing the music.

Jack added: “We actually don’t audition. Normally we approach the agent and ask for the artist. If the answer is ‘Unlikely mate. She’s currently making a

film in L.A.’ Then we take that as a no. Likewise the more common ‘Over my dead body, Sunshine’. However, if the agent replies with