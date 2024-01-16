Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover Bucks Museum has announced a series of activities suitable for families planned for the first half-term of the year.

Children can visit the museum in Aylesbury to complete craft creation classes which will have an 80s theme.

Between Monday 12 - Friday 16 February children are encouraged to create everything from Lunar New Year Dragon puppets to 80s inspired Grow a Troll challenges.

Some activities tie in with the museum's ongoing 80s exhibition, © Matt Fox

On Saturday 17 February the museum is launching a Free Gameshows of the 80s Family Day.

Monday 12 February - Discover The Year Of The Dragon

Suitable for children aged three and above, guests are encouraged to celebrate the Lunar New Year by making their own dragon puppet.

Tuesday 13 February – Moveable Mario

Aimed at children aged five and above, youngsters can create their very own Super Mario game.

Wednesday 14 February – Marvelous Marble Race

Visitors can become a physicist in this workshop by experimenting with different materials and can learn all about the science of friction in order to create the wildest marble run possible. This workshop is aimed at children aged five and above.

Thursday 15 February – Grow a Troll

Youngsters can create their own clay troll and then take it home to grow a wild crop of hair. Once again the session is aimed at children aged five and above.

Friday 16 February – Bucks Heroes Craft

On an A3 page children will use stencils, collage, paint and sensory materials to paint versions of their favourite food, which will be added to a community mural at the museum.

Saturday 17 February – Free Gameshows of the 80s Family Day

As part of the museum’s ongoing ‘I Grew Up in the 80s’ exhibition, families are invited to try their hands at some of the 80s most beloved game shows. Guests can weave their own friendship bracelet, add to the museum’s graffiti wall, go on an 80s trail, and participate in other activities. Entry is included within the museum’s standard admission charges.