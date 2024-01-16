Discover Bucks Museum announces half term activity schedule including craft creation and marble races
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discover Bucks Museum has announced a series of activities suitable for families planned for the first half-term of the year.
Children can visit the museum in Aylesbury to complete craft creation classes which will have an 80s theme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Between Monday 12 - Friday 16 February children are encouraged to create everything from Lunar New Year Dragon puppets to 80s inspired Grow a Troll challenges.
On Saturday 17 February the museum is launching a Free Gameshows of the 80s Family Day.
Monday 12 February - Discover The Year Of The Dragon
Suitable for children aged three and above, guests are encouraged to celebrate the Lunar New Year by making their own dragon puppet.
Tuesday 13 February – Moveable Mario
Aimed at children aged five and above, youngsters can create their very own Super Mario game.
Wednesday 14 February – Marvelous Marble Race
Advertisement
Advertisement
Visitors can become a physicist in this workshop by experimenting with different materials and can learn all about the science of friction in order to create the wildest marble run possible. This workshop is aimed at children aged five and above.
Thursday 15 February – Grow a Troll
Youngsters can create their own clay troll and then take it home to grow a wild crop of hair. Once again the session is aimed at children aged five and above.
Friday 16 February – Bucks Heroes Craft
On an A3 page children will use stencils, collage, paint and sensory materials to paint versions of their favourite food, which will be added to a community mural at the museum.
Saturday 17 February – Free Gameshows of the 80s Family Day
As part of the museum’s ongoing ‘I Grew Up in the 80s’ exhibition, families are invited to try their hands at some of the 80s most beloved game shows. Guests can weave their own friendship bracelet, add to the museum’s graffiti wall, go on an 80s trail, and participate in other activities. Entry is included within the museum’s standard admission charges.
More details on how to book the workshops and at what times they are taking place can be found on the museum’s website here.