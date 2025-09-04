Star cast launch this year's pantomime spectacular at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

This year’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has been officially launched by its celebrity cast.

This year’s Aylesbury Waterside Theatre must-see panto is the stalk of the town.

The celebrity cast of Jack and the Beanstalk united for the first time to officially launch the festive production this Christmas period.

The panto dream team is made up of television actors, radio hosts and West End stars from some of the country’s most popular shows.

Star cast Joe Sleight, Shani Cantor, Leon Craig, Nigel Harman and Andy Collins launch this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre. Photo: Barry Rivett

No stranger to being the bad guy, EastEnders, Casualty and Strictly star, Nigel Harman, is playing the villainous Fleshcreep alongside BBC Three Counties Radio host, Andy Collins, who is playing Silly Simon.

Joe Sleight from Blood Brothers is starring as Jack alongside Emma Crossley from Jersey Boys, I Should Be So Lucky and Mamma Mia! who is playing Jill Pickle.

In a comedic twist, Shanti Cantor from Kiss me Kate and Oklahoma! Is playing Spirit of the Beans. Meanwhile, West End star and dame extraordinaire, Leon Craig is celebrating his 20th year as a pantomime dame.

The panto dream team spent the day at Hartwell Nurseries in Aylesbury filming and posing in their winter wonderland - which officially opens to the public on November 29.

Leon Craig and Andy Collins pose for a photo. Photo: Barry Rivett

The cast were hard to miss in their bold costumes, and were approached by shoppers and passers-by. The team enjoyed chatting to the public and are excited to make magic on the stage in December.

Andy Collins said: “We’ve had the best day! Non-stop banter and ideas flying around all over the place. Every year I love meeting the team I’m going to be spending Christmas with.

“I’ve told them all exactly what to expect from our iconic audiences, and pre-warned about packing a raincoat.”

Pantogoers can expect this year’s GIANT adventure to be bigger than ever before with a feisty fairy, a silly sibling, a witty widow, a slippery servant and a raging cow.

The mesmerizing show is complete with 3D special effects, stunning new sets and chart-topping hits. The hilarious production is a fun day out for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are selling fast for the tradition Buckinghamshire has come to know and love.

Martin Dodd, UK Productions, Producer and Managing Director said: “We couldn’t be happier with our brilliant pantomime cast for Aylesbury – Nigel Harman will be the perfect villain to headline our brand new script, and it’s great to reunite the fabulous Leon Craig with Andy Collins, back for more mayhem, madcap capers and laughs.

“Add into that the West End credentials of Joe Sleight, Emma Crossley and Shani Cantor, and the talent is second to none. We can promise you a giant of a pantomime that will leave you full of beans!”

Don’t miss out on Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s first ever production of the timeless tale of Jack and the Beanstalk. The show will be running over the festive period from Friday, December 5 2025 to Sunday, January 4 2026. You can buy tickets and find out more information on the theatre's website.