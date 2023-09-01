With artistic demonstrations and free to have a go activities

A popular arts centre in Aylesbury has announced its hosting a free open day next Saturday (9 September).

Queens Park Art Centre is promising a jam-packed programme of events, activities and demonstrations. It is hoping visitors will leave with a brand new hobby or two.

Between 11am and 3pm guests can attend a free open day where no pre booking is required.

Queens Park Arts Centre's theatre company Unbound Theatre present Alice in Wonderland, photo from Laura McG Photography

On offer is artist and maker demonstrations and free have-a-go activities. The centre puts on sessions covering arts and crafts, health & well-being, pottery, woodwork, and jewellery making.

Guests can also check out free-to-view exhibitions and the gallery shop.

The Limelight theatre will also host a mix of live music, theatre, comedy, and dance, including an appearance from award-winning storytelling company Unbound.

QPAC is reopening its doors to the public for the autumn term advertising more workshops than ever before. There are over 60 weekly drop-in workshops suitable for both beginners and improvers with expert tutor led workshops in pottery, life drawing, needlework, painting, jewellery making, woodwork, music, dance and more.

Limelight Theatre’s comedy club returns next Friday (8 September) with a line-up including Roger Monkhouse, Foxdog Studios and Adam Beardsmore.

An Agatha Christie thriller on Friday 15 September with Etcetera Theatre Company’s Towards Zero production.

The Limelight Theatre is also hosting live music acts throughout September starting with award-winning progressive rock vocalist That Joe Payne on Saturday 16, then Mercury nominated artrock band Sweet Billy Pilgrim and Tim Bowness perform on Friday 22, followed by A Band Called Malice on Saturday 23 and finally some progressive rock, pop and jazz fusion from John Young on Saturday 30.

QPAC’s Artisan project – which celebrates local artists and makers – has a brand-new free-to-view exhibition which opens on Monday 4 September. Sylvie Signs exhibition by Esther North explores light and texture through bold typographic and geometric designs using traditional signwriting and gilding techniques.